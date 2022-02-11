Jorginho: Chelsea Can Win Club World Cup Ahead of Palmeiras Test

Jorginho has stated that Chelsea can lift the Club World Cup as they prepare to face Palmeiras in the final on Saturday.

The midfielder is more than aware of the importance of the competition, holding it in high regard.

Speaking to the press, via football.london, Jorginho has told Chelsea what they must do to lift the trophy.

IMAGO / PA Images

"Chelsea can of course win this trophy," he said. "We just need to be focused, be humble and prepared to work hard. Of course it's not going to be easy against a difficult opponent. We can bring this trophy home but of course it's not going to be easy against a difficult team."

Jorginho continued to reveal that he is a fan of Sao Paulo, Palmeiras' biggest rivals, meaning that he will have extra motivation to lift the trophy.

He continued to discuss the importance of winning the competition for the first time in the club's history as he said: "It's an important trophy. It's February. It's so much. We really want it. We're not thinking about the Premier League right now, we're thinking about tomorrow. That's the important thing right now."

Thomas Tuchel is yet to join up with his squad after testing positive for Covid on Saturday but it is expected that he will travel to Abu Dhabi and be present for the final.

Chelsea previously fell to defeat in the Club World Cup final in 2012, losing out to Corinthians.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube