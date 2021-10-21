Jorginho: Chelsea 'Deserved Big Win' vs Malmo in Champions League

Jorginho says Chelsea were fully deserving of their 4-0 win over Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The 29-year-old netted a brace from the penalty spot, adding to the goals of Andreas Christensen and Kai Havertz to land their second win of Group H.

Chelsea have put themselves in a commanding spot to qualify for the knockout stages at the halfway point. It was a dominant display by the Blues on a wet night in west London as Thomas Tuchel selected a very strong team, taking no risks against the Swedish side.

SIPA USA

What Jorginho said

"It was a good job," he told UEFA TV. "It looks easy when you see the result but I think it's because the team put such a good effort in. We deserved this big win. We need to keep pushing the way we are doing now."



Jorginho netted a brace for the Blues which delighted the Italian, but was disappointed to see Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both forced off through injury.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He added: "It was good. I just feel a bit sorry for Romelu [Lukaku] because he had to off injured and Timo [Werner] as well. That's a shame but the most important thing is that we won and we're happy for that."



Jorginho also spoke to Chelsea TV post match, making it clear they need to remain focused and humble ahead of a 'long year'.

The Italian continued: "I'm more happy for the performance (than the result) that the whole team did because everyone worked very hard and this is the way we have to keep working. Not just for me, something the whole team did.

"We need to believe in what we are doing. It was 4-0 and we didn't stop. We kept pushing, pressing and that's a good thing. We need to keep working like this, stay humble because it's still a long year."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube