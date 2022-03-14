Jorginho: Chelsea Deserved Late Win Against Newcastle United

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has declared that his side deserved their late win over Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

Kai Havertz bagged a last minute winner as Chelsea came out 1-0 victors over Eddie Howe's Newcastle side.

Jorginho provided a fine assist, with a lofted pass over the Toon defence to find Havertz, who took the ball down with a brilliant touch before finishing to send Stamford Bridge into celebration.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, Jorginho discussed the result and stated that his side deserved to come away with the three points.

He said: "I thought we believed until the end and that is our group, it is our mentality. That is what we have been showing all the time now, we keep focused, work hard and fight and push until the end.

"We deserved the win. It was a great result, atmosphere and great for the fans."

The Italian international continued to discuss the ongoing situation surrounding the club as Chelsea are preparing to be sold following Roman Abramovich's sanctioning by the UK government.

"It is a good challenge to be honest because we’re all human and when there’s so much going around it is not easy," he continued.

"We try to isolate sometimes, we try to focus what we need to do because we are also professional as you could see we know our targets and we know what we’re here for. We’re fighting for that."

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Chelsea but Jorginho and his teammates will be hopeful of keeping up their fine form, which has seen them win five matches in a row for the first time since Thomas Tuchel took over from Frank Lampard last season.

