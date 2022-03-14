Jorginho: Chelsea's Off-Field Distractions Are 'Good Challenge' for Tuchel's Squad

Jorginho has stated that the uncertainty surrounding Chelsea has proved to be a good challenge for Thomas Tuchel's side, who are on a good run of form despite the off-filed distractions.

The Blues made it five wins in a row as Jorginho picked out Kai Havertz to convert in the last minute and give Chelsea the win in a 1-0 victory against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking after the match, via Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Jorginho discussed the uncertainty and surprisingly stated that it has been a good challenge for the Blues.

He said: "It is a good challenge to be honest because we’re all human and when there’s so much going around it is not easy."

The Italian midfielder continued to reveal that the Blues are just focusing on the pitch and what they can control.

"We try to isolate sometimes, we try to focus what we need to do because we are also professional as you could see we know our targets and we know what we’re here for. We’re fighting for that," he continued.

Blues boss Tuchel stated that the atmosphere around the Club has not affected his team more than in recent weeks.

He said: "Not more than in the last game. We are not responsible for the situation so it's our responsibility to focus on what we do good.

"There are a lot of people I see on a daily basis who are worried. They've worked here for decades but are not famous and they are worried about the future."

"So we see what it means to these people, even if it is for 90 minutes. Like during Covid, we play to give people joy, anger, entertainment."

Chelsea face LOSC Lille on Wednesday as Tuchel will hope his side can keep up their fine form of late.

