'It Would Not Be Bad To Win The World Cup' - Jorginho on Brazil Snub

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has confirmed that he snubbed a call-up to the Brazil international team and instead chose to play for Italy.

The 29-year-old has had a fantastic year for club and country already and is in line for this year's Ballon d'Or award

As quoted by Football Italia, Jorginho explained how he snubbed the Brazilian international team, opting to represent Italy instead.

“They tried to convince me, but in the end I chose Italy, otherwise I would have been ungrateful,” Jorginho explained.

“It would not be bad to win the World Cup. The Champions League and the Euros can’t be underestimated, but the World Cup goes beyond anything else.

"We won’t be the favourite in Qatar, but we can’t even go unnoticed as we won the Euros.”

Italy have not yet qualified for the 2022 Qatar World Cup and are currently level on points with Switzerland on top of Group C.

On Friday evening, they will have the chance to see who goes top of the group as the two are set to play each other in Rome.

The Italy international was also asked about what his chances are of winning this year's Ballon d'Or competition, just months after being nominated UEFA Men's Player of the Year.

“It’s great if it happens, but if it doesn’t, I won’t complain," he said. "I keep my feet on the ground and I focus on something else, I’ve already won the best player of the year by UEFA."

