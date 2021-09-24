Jorginho: Man City Move Was 'Close' Before Joining Chelsea in 2018

September 24, 2021
Jorginho has revealed he was close to joining Manchester City prior to his arrival at Chelsea back in 2018.

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola were heavily interested in the Italian midfielder three years ago, but a move didn't materialise despite personal terms being agreed. 

A fee was agreed with Napoli but Jorginho ended up joining Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri, who was appointed that summer after the pair were together at Napoli.

""We tried to sign him, we believed it was done but, on the last turn, he decided to go to Chelsea," said Guardiola on the transfer.

sipa_34580149

He signed a five-year deal with the Blues and despite his critics, Jorginho has gone onto win many doubters over since his switch to England which has seen him win the Champions League, Euro 2020 and win the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award in 2021 alone. 

Chelsea and Man City will face off in the Premier League this weekend and Jorginho is set to play in the heart of Thomas Tuchel's midfield in west London.

Ahead of the game, the 29-year-old spoke to BT Sport about the proposed transfer to the Etihad.

"It was close, but it didn’t happen. It’s how it works in football sometimes, you know."

He added: "I am very, very, very happy here. Chelsea is a massive club and everyone here, at the moment the atmosphere is so good. Everyone is humble, that’s why it’s going very well."

