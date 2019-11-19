Jorginho cools down talk of Chelsea mounting a Premier League title challenge

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has played down Chelsea's chances of mounting a title charge in the Premier League.

Since Frank Lampard's arrival to Stamford Bridge in the summer, the Blues have excelled in the early stages of the domestic season - which sees them currently occupy third spot, behind Leicester City and leaders Liverpool.

Premier League

Eight points off of Liverpool, Jorginho has cooled any talk of a title-challenge from the Blues, and the Italian is just focussed on securing Champions League qualification for next season right now.

"The first thing we need to think about is top four," Jorginho said speaking to VBET News after he netted for Italy in the international break.

"Then try to win every game. We need that for our mentality. We are doing very well and we just have to keep going like this."

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard on Christian Pulisic's hip injury

Read more: An update on Christian Pulisic's fitness ahead of Manchester City clash

----------

Chelsea travel north at the weekend to face Manchester City, but the 27-year-old says they are prepared for the tough challenge that awaits them on Saturday.

"What can you say about Manchester City? They’re one of the best teams in the world and we know that.

"It’s very hard to play against them. We are prepared for that game and we know it’ll be difficult," Jorginho added. "We have to work hard and try to win, because we do want to win every game. It’ll be hard."

Frank Lampard has Jorginho back available for selection after the midfielder was absent in the 2-0 victory against Crystal Palace through suspension.