Jorginho Credits Family For His Footballing Success

    • November 9, 2021
    Jorginho Credits His Family For His Footballing Success Amid Ballon d'Or Nomination

    Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has revealed how big a part to play his family had in his footballing success.

    The Italy international has had his most succesful year in 2021 winning the Champions League, Euro 2020 and the UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award.

    As the year goes on, he looks to add the 2021 Ballon d'Or trophy to his cabinet, having already been named in the 30-man shortlist.

    As quoted by Champions Journal, Jorginho has attributed much of the success he has enjoyed in his career down to his family.

    Speaking about how he once told his father his dream to become a professional footballer, he relayed his response as:

    "You want to be a football player like the ones you see on TV?" he asked his son. "It’s not that easy. There’ll be tough moments. You’ll be away from your family; you could suffer a serious injury."

    After a five-year-old Jorginho insisted once again that he wanted to be a footballer, his father told him that he could count on him for support and that he'd help the young Italy international to achieve his dream.

    Jorginho went on to explain how tough his trials were at an early age, being unsuccessful at first.

    “I went back (after failing his trials) still wanting to be a football player, no matter how tough it was going to be. It gave me the motivation to not give up, to believe in myself.

    My family believed in me, my friends believed in my potential, everyone believed in me."

