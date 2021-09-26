Jorginho Delivers Hilarious Eight-Word Response to Maurizio Sarri 'Son' Label

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has delivered a hilarious eight-word response to the label that he inherited as Maurizio Sarri's 'son' during his time at Stamford Bridge.

The midfielder joined under Sarri, following the manager from Napoli to Chelsea in 2018.

Speaking to BT Sport in an honest interview, Jorginho joked about his former boss.

When asked about the label, Jorginho joked: "Yeah (laughs). We never went for dinner you know!”

The midfielder has had a fine year for club and country, lifting the Champions League with Chelsea back in May as he became a valuable part of Thomas Tuchel's side before jetting off with his country Italy to beat England in the Euro 2020 final and be crowned a double European Champion.

These accolades led to an individual award for Jorginho, who claimed the UEFA Men's Player of the Year.

However, it has not always been so bright for the midfielder as he recieved criticism under Sarri.

Discussing the criticism, Jorginho continued: "(That) I got here because of (Maurizio) Sarri. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be here. I didn’t deserve to be at this club because I wasn’t good enough. Nah, that’s not right. I have my value."

The midfielder has proved his doubters wrong and has been shortlisted for the Ballon d'Or award this season.

Sarri is currently manager of Lazio in the Serie A, so there will be no dinner plans made any time soon between the pair.

