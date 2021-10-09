    • October 9, 2021
    'Jorginho Deserves to Win The Ballon d'Or' - Tuchel Full of Praise For Star Midfielder

    Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has expressed his support for midfielder Jorginho and explained how he believes he is the most worthy, of all the nominees, of the Ballon d'Or.

    Jorginho has enjoyed a very successful 2021 so far, winning the Champions League with Chelsea, Euro 2020 with Italy, and winning the UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award.

    The Italy international beat Chelsea teammate N'Golo Kante and Manchester City playmaker Kevin de Bruyne to the UEFA award earlier this season.

    As quoted by gianlucadimarzio.com, Tuchel had nothing but praise for his star midfielder Jorginho.

    "Jorginho deserves to win the Ballon d'Or," explained Tuchel.

    "He is a very intelligent player and it is a pleasure to be his coach. He has a great vision of football.

    "For me, individual prizes do not have great significance, it is impossible to make a real comparison between several players of different roles.

    "I would like one of my players to win it because I would know what the effect would be.

    "Then Jorginho is a good person and an excellent player, but in general it (winning an individual prize) is not the most important thing."

    The 29-year-old moved to Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri in 2018 for a transfer fee of £50 million.

    Since joining, he has come into his own, playing alongside mainly N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic in the Blues' midfield.

    Tuchel relies on the midfielder heavily, having already featured in 10 of the club's 11 matches during this season's 2021/22 campaign.

