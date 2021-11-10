Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Jorginho Discusses Ballon d'Or Chances Ahead of November Announcement

    Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has opened up on his chances to win the Ballon d'Or this season, with the award ceremony edging closer.

    The 29-year-old had a fine season last campaign on the way to lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy and Euro 2020 with Italy.

    Speaking to GloboEsporte via Football Italia, Jorginho has discussed his emotions leading up to the annoucement.

    “I don’t want to have too many expectations, but I would be hypocritical if I said I don’t think about it,” Jorginho told GloboEsporte.

    “It’s great if it happens, but if it doesn’t, I won’t complain. I keep my feet on the ground and I focus on something else, I’ve already won the best player of the year by UEFA,” he continued.

    “It’s not up to me to say if I should win the Ballon d’Or, but it would be an incentive for other players, to show that not only goals are taken into account.”

    The Blues midfielder will not be too disheartened if he misses out on the award as Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Mohammed Salah remain the three favourites to win the accolade.

    However, none of the above have won as much as the Italian in the past year.

