    • October 22, 2021
    Jorginho Discusses His Ballon d'Or Nomination Ahead of Award Ceremony

    Chelsea's Jorginho has opened up on his nomination for the 2021 Ballon d'Or following a successful campaign for both club and country.

    The Italian midfielder lifted the UEFA Champions League back in May before securing a Euro 2020 title the following month.

    Speaking with the Telegraph, Jorginho discussed his nomination for Europe's most prestige individual award.

    sipa_35377777

    “It’s, if I had to say a word, unreal,” said Jorginho. “Because my dream was just to be a professional footballer and then things started to happen and I kept believing and working really hard.”

    “It’s hard to keep it (thoughts about the Ballon d’Or) out because there’s a lot going on about it and a lot of people saying these things, which I appreciate a lot,” he said. “But I try to not think that much because then I lose focus on other important things we are fighting for. I just try to wait and see what’s going to happen.”

    The 29-year-old will be hoping that he has done enough to win the award after a fantastic season under Thomas Tuchel last campaign, rounded off with being crowned a double European Champion.

    However, he faces tough competition with the likes of Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappe amongst the favourites.

    sipa_32563862
