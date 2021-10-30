Jorginho Discusses Importance of Chelsea's Newcastle Victory as Liverpool & Man City Drop Points

Jorginho has opened up regarding the importance of Chelsea's victory against Newcastle United.

Liverpool and Manchester City dropped points against Brighton and Crystal Palace at home retrospectively, leaving the Blues three points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Speaking to the official Chelsea YouTube channel after the match, Jorginho discussed the importance of the Blues' win.

Jorginho scored the final goal of the match from the penalty spot, adding to a Reece James brace as Chelsea came out comfortable winners after a tricky first half on Tyneside.

Speaking after the match, he demanded that Chelsea continue to pick up where other teams lose out on points.

He said: "We want to keep working hard and pushing to bring three points home.

"We need to try to win every single game and not drop points in these kind of games. We missed this in the last two years. Now we don't want to drop these points."

Next up for Chelsea is the visit of Burnely, where Thomas Tuchel's side will be looking to take advantage of facing another opponent in the bottom half of the Premier League.

A win would see the Blues maintain their position at the top of the Premier League table as they look to win it all this season.

