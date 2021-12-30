Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Jorginho Discusses Pressures of Being Chelsea's Penalty Taker

Author:

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has revealed what it is like to be his side's go to penalty taker, revealing he doesn't feel as nervous as everyone else.

The Italy international was the Blues' top scorer in the Premier League last season with seven goals, making many Chelsea fans eager for their side to sign a striker.

As a result, Thomas Tuchel brought Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge in a deal worth £97.5 million.

imago1008858873h

Speaking to the official Chelsea 5th Stand app, Jorginho revealed how he feels when taking penalties for his club, having scored nine penalty goals already this season, including six in the Premier League.

"People watching are probably more nervous than me when I take a penalty, especially my friends and family," he said.

After a successful season in terms of goals in his side's 2020/21 campaign, Jorginho already looks set to score more league goals this season.

However, the 30-year-old is insistent that he does not want to end up the top goalscorer of his club this year.

imago1008857733h

"It’s just happened like that! I hope our strikers can score, score, score and be the top scorers and not me, to be honest," he told the Chelsea 5th Stand app.

As it stands, Jorginho is his club's second highest scorer in the Premier League, behind Mason Mount on seven goals.

With striker Romelu Lukaku back from injury and Covid-19, the west London side will hope that he overtakes his Italian teammate very soon.

