Jorginho Discusses 'Strong' Manchester United Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has discussed his side's challenge as they prepare to face a 'strong' Manchester United side at Old Trafford in Premier League action on Thursday.

The Red Devils have won just one game in their last six matches in all competitions, with Chelsea holding a significantly better record.

Speaking ahead of the match, via football.daily, Jorginho has discussed his thoughts ahead of the match.

The Italian, who missed a penalty last time out against West Ham United, has encouraged his team to 'be ready for everything' when they travel to Old Trafford.

He said: "As everyone knows, they are a big team and a strong team. Sometimes maybe this season was up and down, so that's why you can't know what to expect so you need to be ready for everything.

"(You need to be ready) for the strongest performance they can put because they are a really strong team with really good individual players so it's not going to be easy."

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has matched this sentiment, encouraging his team to work hard to get the victory despite Ralf Rangnick's side's poor form.

He said: "I arrive with a strong team, this is the best way to arrive as a coach. I am very happy to have this match. No matter in what position and which form they are in. This is how I see it. It’s why we prepare in the best way possible.

"We don’t reflect much on their situation and what’s going on. We focus on their last matches. We should not get confused by their last performance, last results. We need to take care about it on the pitch.”

