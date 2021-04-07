Jorginho dismisses talk of Chelsea exit amid Italy return speculation

Jorginho has ruled out leaving Chelsea this summer amid talk of him possibly returning to Italy.

Speculation has arisen in recent weeks following talk from his agent, Joao Santos, who hinted a return to Napoli, however he rectified his comments stating that his client was happy in west London and would '100 per cent' stay at the club.

"He has a two-year contract with Chelsea. He thinks about playing the European Championship. And then the World Cup in Qatar. He will remain at Chelsea, one hundred percent."

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Jorginho has been a regular under Thomas Tuchel and spoke to TNT Sports, as quoted by Sport Witness, expressing his happiness and desire to stay at Chelsea.

He said on his future: "Dude, I’ll tell you the truth. At the moment, how am I going to think about the future two years from now, having what I still have to play this season. Then the Euro is coming.

“So, honestly, there’s no way to think ahead. In fact, I’m very happy here. I’m really happy here. So I don’t think about anything else either. Now, at the moment, there’s no reason to think about what will happen in two years, for example.

The Chelsea midfielder was asked about if putting transfer speculation to one side amid links with a return to Napoli, and he responded, "No, absolutely. You like these things, huh (laughs). I’m gonna tell you. You like these things. It will always exist. There will always be all of that. But there’s no way I can think of anything else right now."

