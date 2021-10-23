Jorginho Explains How Euro 2020 Final Penalty Miss Still Hurts

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has expressed how his penalty miss in the final of Euro 2020 still hurts.

The Italy international missed his penalty kick after his side's 1-1 draw with England was to be decided by spot kicks.

Jorginho is Chelsea's go to penalty taker, with 18 of his 19 goals for the club coming from the penalty spot.

In an interview with the Telegraph, Jorginho stressed how thinking about his missed penalty still hurts today.

“I still think about the final, especially the penalty. People might say it doesn’t matter, but it does for me. It hurts.

"It still hurts now, even though we won. Whoever says it doesn’t because it doesn’t matter is a liar.”

When asked how many times he watched the final, he replied: “Not that much, probably because it hurts a bit. I couldn’t believe it, (Jordan) Pickford did very well.

“I just thought ‘f---, I disappointed my team-mates’ because they trusted me so much in that moment.

"Then, when I walked back, and it was a long, long walk, I looked and saw it was (Bukayo) Saka and Gigio (Donnarumma) and I was pretty sure he was going to save it. I was like ‘it’s OK, it’s done’.”

Despite his penalty miss, the 29-year-old still had a very successful year, winning the competition just two months after winning the Champions League.

Jorginho also took home the UEFA Men's Player of the Year trophy for 2021, beating Chelsea teammate N'Golo Kante and Manchester City man Kevin de Bruyne.

