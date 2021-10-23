Jorginho Explains How Euro 2020 Final Penalty Miss Still Hurts

    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Jorginho: Why Euro 2020 Final Penalty Miss Still Hurts

    Author:

    Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has expressed how his penalty miss in the final of Euro 2020 still hurts.

    The Italy international missed his penalty kick after his side's 1-1 draw with England was to be decided by spot kicks.

    Jorginho is Chelsea's go to penalty taker, with 18 of his 19 goals for the club coming from the penalty spot.

    sipa_35664927

    In an interview with the Telegraph, Jorginho stressed how thinking about his missed penalty still hurts today.

    “I still think about the final, especially the penalty. People might say it doesn’t matter, but it does for me. It hurts.

    "It still hurts now, even though we won. Whoever says it doesn’t because it doesn’t matter is a liar.”

    When asked how many times he watched the final, he replied: “Not that much, probably because it hurts a bit. I couldn’t believe it, (Jordan) Pickford did very well.

    “I just thought ‘f---, I disappointed my team-mates’ because they trusted me so much in that moment.

    sipa_34102629

    "Then, when I walked back, and it was a long, long walk, I looked and saw it was (Bukayo) Saka and Gigio (Donnarumma) and I was pretty sure he was going to save it. I was like ‘it’s OK, it’s done’.”

    Despite his penalty miss, the 29-year-old still had a very successful year, winning the competition just two months after winning the Champions League.

    Jorginho also took home the UEFA Men's Player of the Year trophy for 2021, beating Chelsea teammate N'Golo Kante and Manchester City man Kevin de Bruyne.

    More Chelsea Coverage:

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35664927
    News

    Jorginho Explains How Euro 2020 Final Penalty Miss Still Hurts

    39 seconds ago
    sipa_35706421
    News

    Tuchel Stresses The Importance of Having Mount In The Team

    35 minutes ago
    pjimage (51)
    News

    Revealed: Why N'Golo Kante Was Left Out of Chelsea Squad vs Norwich City:

    55 minutes ago
    sipa_35707115
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Tells Callum Hudson-Odoi to Back Norwich Display Up Against Southampton

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35706352
    News

    'Huge' - Tuchel Delivers Verdict On Mount's Hat-Trick vs Norwich City

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35706808
    News

    Tuchel Pleased With Hudson-Odoi But Insists He Can Still Improve

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35707093
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Tells Chelsea Squad to Keep Building Following Norwich Victory

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35707087 (1)
    News

    Tuchel Full of Praise for Mount After Midfielder Bags Hat Trick Against Norwich

    2 hours ago