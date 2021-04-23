Jorginho: Frank Lampard wasn't ready for Chelsea job

Jorginho believes Frank Lampard wasn't ready to take the Chelsea job after he was sacked back in January.

Lampard, a club legend following his on-field performances and success, was given the job back in 2019 as the Blues parted ways with Maurizio Sarri and entered into the new season with a transfer ban.

He utilised the squad he had, whilst losing the club's and Premier League's best player in Eden Hazard in the same summer, but managed to guide Chelsea to a top four finish in his first season. Lampard also reached reached the FA Cup final, albeit it ended in defeat.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

But after 18 months, following a summer spend of in excess of £200 million and a good start to the 2020/21 campaign, Chelsea's formed dipped over the Christmas period and Lampard was dismissed at the end of January and replaced by Thomas Tuchel, sitting in ninth.

Jorginho has made a brave claim, which will split the already divided opinion on the Italian across the fanbase, stating Lampard simply wasn't ready for the job.

"Look, I'll be really sincere here on Lampard. I believe, given he was a legend at the club, he skipped some steps necessary for learning before moving to a big club," Jorginho told ESPN Brasil's Resenha.

"He came to a club where he is a legend, without having experience at other clubs. I think he came too soon, skipped a few steps ahead and wasn't ready for a job at this level, to be honest."

