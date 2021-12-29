Jorginho Gives Honest Verdict on Chelsea's Title Chances Ahead After Liverpool Slip

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has given his honest verdict regarding his side's title chances, stating that the Blues prefer to be labelled as underdogs.

Thomas Tuchel's side have fallen off the pace in recent weeks, dropping points against West Ham United as they look for the title.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, Jorginho gave his verdict on the Blues' title chances this season.

IMAGO / PA Images

When asked about Tuchel's side becoming the hunters, sitting six points behind Manchester City, he said: "I prefer to be the underdog and let people talk about others and we just keep working and pushing, and in the end we will see where we can be.

"I knew a difficult time would always come during the season, and it’s more about how you deal with it. We did the right thing, kept working and working and helping each other to get out of that situation, and now we still have a lot to do."

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool fell to defeat against Leicester City as Chelsea prepare to face Brighton, knowing that a point or more will see them go above the Reds.

This could prove to be crucial going into the New Year, with the Blues facing off against Klopp's men on January 2nd as both sides chase Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Chelsea will be looking to finish the year in fine fashion first, hosting Brighton as they want to end 2021 on a high, a year that they won the Champions League trophy.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube