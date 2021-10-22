    • October 22, 2021
    Jorginho Hails Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel for Trusting Him Since Day One

    Author:

    Jorginho has thrown praise on Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel for the way he had treated him since his Blues appointment in January.

    The 29-year-old has been ever-present under Tuchel, which has seen them have instant success from the day the German walked through the doors at Stamford Bridge at the beginning of the year. 

    Chelsea, who were struggling for form and confidence in January, were reignited by Tuchel, and they went onto claim Champions League glory in May.

    Jorginho has had a successful year for club and country, shortly after winning the European Championships with Italy. 

    Chelsea have a made a positive start to the new campaign, sitting top of the table, and Jorginho has hailed Tuchel's impact on him personally.

    “I think he is a big part of it because since day one he believed in me and he trusted me, so I really appreciate what he has done for me,” the Italian told the Telegraph.

    “I think what I had with him and his staff when they came, straight away the connection because we created this connection that sometimes you have with friends or people you work with, so when you create that connection straight away and I could understand what he wanted, you just get it and you can go for it. So I think that was the important part, not a specific moment.”

