Jorginho Hails 'Key Player' Kai Havertz After Late Winner for Chelsea vs Newcastle United

Jorginho has hailed his Chelsea teammate Kai Havertz after the pair combined for a last minute winner against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

Havertz's brilliant run was picked out by Jorginho with a sensational lofted pass before the German took the ball down with a fine touch before finishing to send Stamford Bridge into scenes of jubilation.

Speaking after the match, via Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Jorginho discussed the role of Havertz and heaped praise on the German youngster for the impact he has had on the Blues team.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"Kai is an amazing player and guy, who can make the difference for us," Jorginho stated.

"We believe in him because you can see the quality he has and the potential that is there. He is a key player for this team and can make the difference like we saw."



This comes after Havertz dedicated the win to Chelsea's fans, who have stuck with the team despite uncertainty in recent weeks.

He said: "When you see the emotion that came out after this goal, it is what everyone needed today. We are very privileged to do our job, a lot of people in the world are feeling a lot worse than us.

IMAGO / PA Images

"We are just try to do our job, be professional and give them a good feeling.

"Amazing to score like this. It was very tough. They made life for us hard. it was tough upfront as they had big defenders, to block or foul us."

Havertz will be hoping to continue his fine form in recent weeks as Chelsea face LOSC Lille on Wednesday, with a two goal lead going into the second leg.

The Blues can still add two trophies to their cabinet this season, with the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League up for grabs.

