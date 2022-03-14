Jorginho Hails Thomas Tuchel's Tactics & Substitutions for Chelsea vs Newcastle United

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has hailed Thomas Tuchel's in-game tactics and substitutions as the Blues scored a last minute winner against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

Jorginho picked out Kai Havertz with a fantastic pass for the German to touch down and convert with a brilliant piece of skill in the 1-0 win.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Jorginho heaped praise on his head coach for the decisions he made to win the match.

IMAGO / Colorsport

When asked about the German's decisions, Jorginho said: "When you win it is the right decision (substitutions & tactics). He will analyse and he will see what was right and what’s wrong. Sometimes you just need to bring the three points home."

The head coach started the match in a 4-3-3 before bringing on Romelu Lukaku to go two up front.

Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech were then utilised as wing-backs in an attacking system towards the end of the match, which saw Chelsea rewarded with a late goal.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Tuchel took credit for the decision after the match, joking that he 'showed some balls.

He said: "The manager had to have some balls to make these decisions! As you are aware, we started with a 4-1-4-1. Azpi (Cesar Azpilicueta) was out, Reece James was out and Callum (Hudson-Odoi) played there (at wing-back) and was out.

"The game was a draw and I thought, okay, we are risking the point now but if we lose we only lose a point. But we could win two more points so we took it. I am happy because the impact from the bench was very strong with Kova strong, Christian was strong and Romelu gave us more presence."



Chelsea travel to France in midweek to face LOSC Lille in the UEFA Champions League with Tuchel set to make more decisions regarding his side as they look to progress.

