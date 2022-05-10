Skip to main content

Jorginho Hands Chelsea Fitness Boost Ahead of Leeds United Clash

Jorginho returned to Chelsea training on Monday with the rest of his teammates ahead of their Premier League clash against Leeds United.

The midfielder had previously missed Chelsea's match against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday as his side fell to a 2-2 draw in the dying minutes.

The Blues have now been handed a boost as Jorginho has returned to training ahead of their trip to Leeds on Wednesday night.

Thomas Tuchel's men face Jesse Marsch's Leeds United at Elland Road, with both teams desperate for points approaching the final matches of the season.

Chelsea have fallen away in the Premier League with a poor run of form seeing Tuchel's side only one point ahead of Arsenal in third, and five ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in fourth.

Leeds, on the other hand, are fighting for their Premier League status as they sit in the relegation zone, level on points with Burnley and one behind Everton.

The Yorkshire side know that a victory would hand them a serious boost in the relegation battle as they look to maintain their Premier League status.

It was previously thought that Jorginho would miss more than just the one match against Wolves, as Tuchel said: "Very important (to have Mateo sharp) because Jorgi got injured against Everton and is out for some games. N'Golo's struggling.

"The three play in the core, and are the core of our performances in midfield so it's very important that Kova's back."

Kovacic has only just returned from injury and with only the Croatian, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Saul Niguez fit and available last time out in central midfield, Jorginho's return is a much needed boost as he featured in training ahead of Leeds.

