October 5, 2021
Jorginho Highlights Key Differences Between Italy and England After Chelsea Switch

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has revealed the differences between English and Italian football.

The Italian joined the Blues from Napoli in 2018 and has since spent three years in the Premier League, with the current campaign being his fourth season in England. 

His time at the club so far has been nothing short of successful, with multiple winners' medals to his name.

Speaking to the Chelsea website, Jorginho commented on how he had to adapt to a new style of football upon his move to West London, having spent the majority of his career in Italy.

He said: "There was more contact, more tackles, more fighting for the ball than just tactical games. So that was really different, and when I first moved it was not just different, but really hard as well."

The 29-year-old had has critics in his first season at the club but his performances in recent months have ensured him a consistent spot in the Blues' starting XI.

Italy's midfield maestro has enjoyed Europa League, Champions League and Super Cup success with Chelsea, and was recently awarded the UEFA Men's Player of the Year title for his efforts last season.

He has appeared in all of the Blues' games so far this campaign bar one, proving just how important he is to Thomas Tuchel's side.

Jorginho added: "I had to adapt myself, I had to improve, I had to learn and I’m grateful that I came here, where I could learn from this amazing championship that is the Premier League."

Chelsea's star is now on international duty with Italy as they prepare for their Nations League semi-final against Spain.

'I Had to Adapt Myself' - Jorginho Comments on England and Italy Differences

