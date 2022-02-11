Skip to main content
Jorginho Hopeful of Fifth Trophy in Six Months as Chelsea Face Palmeiras in Club World Cup Final

Chelsea midfiedler Jorginho is hopeful of lifting the Club World Cup to add his fifth trophy in six months.

The Italian lifted the UEFA Champions League, Euro 2020, UEFA Super Cup, and UEFA Men's Player of the Year awards in the last months.

Speaking to the press, via football.london, Jorginho has discussed his ambition to add a fifth to the list.

imago1009601408h

"It's a dream," he said. "The feeling is good. That's why everyone keeps working hard to try and win more. The feeling is good, we like it. That's why we keep pushing, pushing, pushing all the time to bring more trophies home. We do it for us, our families, for everyone."

This comes after Jorginho sent a message to those who didn't believe in him, stating that he has deserved every award he has won over the last few months.

Read More

imago1009392049h

He said: "I think I deserved what I won – nobody can dispute that.

"I’m really happy for everything I achieved. I didn’t achieve it alone. I know that all the people who helped me, who were involved were part of this too.

"I won some awards, I didn’t win this one but I was really pleased to be in named in the (FIFA FIFPRO World XI)."

The Italian is hoping to play a vital role in Chelsea's midfield as they set their sights on history by winning the first Club World Cup in the club's history when they face Palmeiras in the final on Saturday.

