Jorginho is hoping Chelsea can come to an agreement with Willian over a new contract at the club.

The 31-year-old is out of contract in west London this summer and is set to leave after seven years at the club.

There has been disparity in the contract wishes of both parties; Willian is eyeing a fresh three-year-deal, while Chelsea are only willing to offer the Brazilian a further two years.

"Everyone knows my contract is up in a few months and it looks like it'll be difficult to secure an extension," Willian has previously said. " I think it's unlikely that I'll renew because Chelsea offered me a two-year deal, I asked for three and it ended there.

"There were no more talks or negotiations. Chelsea said that three years would be impossible, so at the moment it seems unlikely that I'll extend, but nothing is impossible."

But his teammate, and Chelsea vice-captain Jorginho has admitted Willian departing would be a huge loss for the club, and is hoping an agreement can be struck.

"To lose a player, and a person, like Willian is such a shame," the Italian told Esporte Interativo. "It is a complicated situation, and I have not asked him why he has not renewed.

"He is a phenomenal player, and one that Chelsea should not lose. I am still hopeful that a renewal can be agreed."

Willian is destined to leave Chelsea and has a whole host of clubs showing interest, including Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube