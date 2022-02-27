Skip to main content
Jorginho Hungry to Add More Titles to Chelsea Trophy Cabinet Ahead of Carabao Cup Final Against Liverpool

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has expressed his desire to continue lifting trophies in a Blues jersey, ahead of Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

The Italy international lifted three trophies last year including the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the Euro 2020 trophy at Wembley.

Since the beginning of 2022, he has already lifted the FIFA Club World Cup trophy with the Blues and is looking forward to his shot at a second trophy opportunity this year.

imago1002919505h

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Jorginho expressed his side's ambitions to lift more silverware this season.

"It’s our hunger for winning trophies," he explained. "When you win one, you don’t get comfortable and you want to win more, that’s the secret.

"You push even harder and work even harder to try to win more because every time you win something, the next time it’s going to be even more difficult with the other teams coming for you.

Read More

When asked about Chelsea's upcoming Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, the 30-year-old insisted the most important thing is getting the win on the day.

"I’m feeling quite good and really excited for this game so let’s see.

imago1001109302h

"In the end, the most important thing is that we win the trophy, not me being on the pitch, so as long as we can win then I’m happy.

"The competition is good because when you have top players like this pushing hard with very good quality, I know it’s hard for the coach to make a choice.

"We know we can rely on it because whoever goes out there is going to give everything and the standard is high.

"We have all been working hard to deserve to be there so we know whoever is on the pitch will play well and contribute for the team."

