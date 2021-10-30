Jorginho Labels De Bruyne a Player With 'Above-Average Intelligence'

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has labelled Manchester CIty's Kevin de Bruyne a player with 'above-average intelligence'.

The Italy international was answering questions about his recent Ballon d'Or nomination.

During the interview, Jorginho couldn't help but express his admiration for his Manchester City rival midfielder.

In an interview with ESPN Brazil, as quoted by Sport Witness, Jorginho was asked who he would vote for to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or award, to which he replied:

“Jorginho. If I don’t vote for me, who will vote? I want to have at least one vote! Just kidding,” said the Italy international.

“I believe I’d vote for Kevin de Bruyne for everything he’s been doing and for the beautiful football he’s been showing in recent years.

"For those who like football, it’s great to see him play because he understands football, he is a player with above-average intelligence.”

Both Kevin de Bruyne and Jorginho were nominated for the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award for 2021.

After a successful year that saw him win the Champions League, Euro 2020 and the UEFA Super Cup, Jorginho won the award ahead of the Belgian international, putting him in good stead for this year's Ballon d'Or award.

Following criticisms that he is not physical enough for the tough English leagues, Jorginho went on to insist that he has had to force his game upon the league and not the other way around.

“I’ve always tried to put my game in the Premier League, not the other way around. I learned the issue of physical contact and intensity.

"I put it in my style, because I don’t have the physical build to want to go into the Premier League style of running and brawling. I get this, I try to insert it into my style of play.”

