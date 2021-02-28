Jorginho looks ahead to Chelsea's 'tough' test against Manchester United

Jorginho is aware of the challenge awaiting Chelsea on Sunday afternoon against Manchester United in the Premier League.

Chelsea host the Red Devils who are unbeaten in 19 games away from home, and are yet to lose on the road in the league this season.

For Thomas Tuchel's side, they also have an unbeaten record to keep in tact this weekend. They are yet to suffer defeat in the German's opening eight games in charge of the club.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Jorginho has been ever-present in the side since Tuchel took over and knows it won't be easy for Chelsea when Manchester United make the trip to west London.

He said to the official Chelsea website: "Playing every game is very motivating, but when you have a big game like this it’s even more so. It will be a tough game, against a very hard opponent, it will not be easy.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"I think the best way is always to defend well because when you defend well and don’t concede, then you can create chances because of the qualities of the group. We need to keep defending very well and then try to score when we have a chance."

Tuchel's side can climb into the top four with a win against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men on Sunday and Jorginho complimented his impact since taking over last month.

He added: "I’m very happy because the team is doing very well, working hard, trying to understand what the coach wants. I think it’s the right way to move forward.

"He understood the characteristics of the players and the way he wants to play is good for our characteristics. So he understood that and he’s trying to give us the advice and the right way to work and then the results are coming."

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel refuses to confirm if Olivier Giroud will start against Manchester United

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel confirms Thiago Silva will miss Chelsea's clash against Man Utd

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea prepared for big challenge against Manchester United

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea beating Manchester United will be huge

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube