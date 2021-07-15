Jorginho Makes Ballon d'Or Admission Following Euro 2020 Win

The midfielder could be set to win the biggest individual award.

Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho believes that he could be in the running to win the Ballo d'Or after an impressive Euro 2020 win with Italy and lifting the Champions League with Chelsea last season.

Jorginho has previously refused to speculate on the rumours regarding a potential Ballon d'Or win.

However, now the 29-year-old has opened up on his Ballon d'Or chances.

Speaking to Eurosport, Jorginho said: "We all have dreams,

"But I'll be honest, it depends on the criteria a decision is made based on. If we're talking about talent then I know I'm not the best in the world."

The Italian will be competing with superstars such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar in the hunt for Europe's most prestigious individual trophy.

Jorginho continued: "How could I compare myself to Messi, Neymar or Cristiano Ronaldo? They've completely different characteristics to me. But, I repeat, it depends on the criteria."

Jorginho was one of five Italian players to make it into the Euro 2020 team of the tournament and was a vital part of Chelsea's Champions League winning squad.

Former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has previously backed Jorginho for the Ballon d'Or, saying: “If Italy were to win the European Championship, it is clear that he would become one (a favourite for the award),

With Jorginho set to stay at Chelsea following an impressive display at Euro 2020, the 29-year-old will be looking to push on next season and play his part as Chelsea look to challenge for the title next season.

