Jorginho Makes Champions League Final Admission Amid Ballon d'Or Claims

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has opened up on his emotions before, during and after the Champions League Final as the Blues beat Manchester City 1-0 to lift the trophy back in May.

The midfielder played a crucial part in the run and was voted UEFA Men's Player of the Year after winning the Champions League and Euro 2020.

Writing for the Players' Tribune, Jorginho discussed the victory.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"On the day of the Champions League final, I didn’t eat. I was too anxious. Each second felt like an hour. Man, it was the longest day of my life," he said.

"But when the game starts, you just think about what you have to do.

"Then Kai scores, the ref blows the final whistle and you’re like, What’s going on?"

Havertz opened the scoring, taking the ball round Ederson to net what was the only goal of the final.

Jorginho began to explain how he struggled to describe the win.

"There is no way to explain it. You get so many emotions all at once. I broke down crying, just like my mother. It was too much, bro … too much,

"And I never even had the time to comprehend it, because soon I was off to the Euros." he said.

Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA

Little did Jorginho know that going into the Euro 2020 campaign, he would grab himself another European trophy alongside his then-Chelsea teammate Emerson Palmieri.

Whilst Emerson departed for Lyon on loan at the start of the season, Jorginho stayed and will be a key cog in Chelsea's system as the Blues look to defend their Champions League crown.

