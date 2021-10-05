Jorginho: I've Improved A Lot Since Joining Chelsea in 2018

Jorginho believes he has improved as a player since joining Chelsea from Napoli in 2018.

The 29-year-old signed a five-year contract in a deal worth £50 million as Maurizio Sarri, then Chelsea manager, fought off competition from Manchester City to land the Italian.

It's been a divided time for Jorginho at Stamford Bridge. He has slowly won his critics over, with 2021 being his year. Champions League triumph, winning the European Championships with Italy, as well as being named as the UEFA Men's Player of the Year.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Italian has made 151 appearances for Chelsea so far, scoring 17 goals and assisting four from midfield.

What Jorginho said

Speaking the official Chelsea website, reflecting on his own personal performances, he said: "I think I’ve learned a lot and I’ve improved a lot, defensively, and also in terms of intensity and putting in the energy, and tackles."

"The benefits come from adapting to these things, because if you don’t adapt yourself here, you need to leave. So I adapted, I learned a lot, and I’m really glad about that."



Sipa USA

On the differences in England compared to the Italian league, Jorginho added: "There was more contact, more tackles, more fighting for the ball than just tactical games. So that was really different, and when I first moved it was not just different, but really hard as well."

"I had to adapt myself, I had to improve, I had to learn and I’m grateful that I came here, where I could learn from this amazing championship that is the Premier League."



More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube