Jorginho Makes Honest Admission on Double Penalty Action in Win Over Leeds

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has made an honest admission over the two penalties he scored in his side's 3-2 win over Leeds on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues hosted Marcelo Bielsa's side at Stamford Bridge in an attempt to close the gap with Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the season.

Following two second half fouls on Antonio Rudiger inside the Leeds penalty area, Jorginho was able to find the back of the net from the penalty spot twice in the clash.

Speaking after the encounter, Jorginho announced he had to remain cool when stepping up to take the second penalty.

"For the keeper he has a second chance," he said. "You take the first one and then you have to take the second one. You try to do what you always do."

The Blues went behind in the 38th minute when Raphinha converted from the penalty spot, but thanks to a Mason Mount equaliser, the score was 1-1 going into half time.

Jorginho was then awarded two penalties in the second half, thanks to a long VAR decision, to gift the west London side all three points.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa was asked about the penalties and errors from his side in the post-match interview.

"Errors are part of the game, unless they are unjustified or impudent. I wouldn't class either of those penalties as that."

Chelsea currently sit in third place behind both Manchester City and Liverpool with the three sides being separated by a point each.

