Jorginho Makes Honest Admission Over His Strengths & Weaknesses

UEFA Men's Player of the Year Jorginho has made an honest admission regarding his strengths and weaknesses as the Chelsea midfielder opens up to BT Sport.

The midfielder picked up UEFA's top award after being crowned a double European Champion following Chelsea's Champions League succes and Italy's Euro 2020 victory.

Speaking to BT Sport, Jorginho discussed his best and worst attributes.

He said: "I think my head. Physically I'm not the strongest or fastest guy. But my mind, my head works faster."

The midfielder proceeded to confirm that he was close to joining Manchester City back in 2018 but instead opted for a move to Chelsea.

"It was close, but it didn’t happen. It’s how it works in football sometimes, you know."

He added: "I am very, very, very happy here. Chelsea is a massive club and everyone here, at the moment the atmosphere is so good. Everyone is humble, that’s why it’s going very well."

He signed a five-year deal with the Blues and despite his critics, Jorginho has gone onto win many doubters over since his switch to England which has seen him win the Champions League, Euro 2020 and win the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award in 2021 alone.

He will be hoping to win many more individual and team accolades during the rest of his time at Chelsea,

The Blues face Juventus on Wednesday as Jorginho returns to Italy to play one of his former rivals.

