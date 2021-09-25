September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Jorginho Makes Honest Admission Over His Strengths & Weaknesses

Mentally strong.
Author:
Publish date:

UEFA Men's Player of the Year Jorginho has made an honest admission regarding his strengths and weaknesses as the Chelsea midfielder opens up to BT Sport.

The midfielder picked up UEFA's top award after being crowned a double European Champion following Chelsea's Champions League succes and Italy's Euro 2020 victory.

Speaking to BT Sport, Jorginho discussed his best and worst attributes.

Jorginho

He said: "I think my head. Physically I'm not the strongest or fastest guy. But my mind, my head works faster." 

The midfielder proceeded to confirm that he was close to joining Manchester City back in 2018 but instead opted for a move to Chelsea.

"It was close, but it didn’t happen. It’s how it works in football sometimes, you know."

Jorginho cover pen

He added: "I am very, very, very happy here. Chelsea is a massive club and everyone here, at the moment the atmosphere is so good. Everyone is humble, that’s why it’s going very well."

He signed a five-year deal with the Blues and despite his critics, Jorginho has gone onto win many doubters over since his switch to England which has seen him win the Champions League, Euro 2020 and win the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award in 2021 alone.

He will be hoping to win many more individual and team accolades during the rest of his time at Chelsea, 

The Blues face Juventus on Wednesday as Jorginho returns to Italy to play one of his former rivals.

 Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Jorginho contract cover
News

Jorginho Makes Honest Admission Over His Strengths & Weaknesses

52 seconds ago
Werner cover
News

Report: Timo Werner's Pre-Contract With Bayern Munich Revealed Before Chelsea Move

50 minutes ago
sipa_35000471 (1)
News

'We Have a Great Squad' - Mateo Kovacic Comments on Chelsea Trophy Prospects

54 minutes ago
1006860721
News

'It is About Adapting' - Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Chelsea's Shape

1 hour ago
1006859375
News

'We Lacked Energy' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Jorginho and Thiago Silva Fitness Worries

2 hours ago
1006860721
News

'We Were so Unprecise' - Thomas Tuchel's Disappointment Following Man City Loss

2 hours ago
Tuchel CHE
News

'I Didn't Make the Best Choices Today' - Thomas Tuchel Takes Blame for Man City Defeat

2 hours ago
1006859400
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides Reece James Injury Update Following Manchester City Clash

2 hours ago