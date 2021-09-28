Jorginho Discusses Number of Games as Chelsea Prepare to Face Juventus

Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho has given an honest response when asked about the huge number of games that him and his Chelsea teammates are playing this season.

The Blues are involved in several competitions, including the Club World Cup in December and will have to utilise their whole squad.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash against Juventus, Jorginho spoke honestly on the sheer number of games that his side will be playing.

He said: "We had lots of games, a lot.

"Everyone at some point feels all those games. There is no time to rest. You need to push, to play. We just try to keep pushing, to work harder. It is very difficult for all these games we have in the short period of time."

The Blues travel to Turin to face Juventus and will be without Jorginho's midfield partner N'Golo Kante for the Champions League clash.

A win will see Chelsea go top of the group after two matches, whilst a loss could see the Blues drop out of the qualificaiton places all together.

Thomas Tuchel's side are looking to retain their Champions League crown after lifting the trophy under the German manager in his first season in charge.

The match will take place on Wednesday, with both teams looking for the win to put them on top of Group H.

