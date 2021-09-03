Jorginho Makes Honest Admission Regarding Chelsea Future

Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho has opened up on his future at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian was voted as UEFA Men's Player of the Year after a superb season for club and country.

Speaking to Football Italia, Jorginho discussed his future.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

“I have no offers and I am not really thinking about it, to be honest. I am 29 years old and you are asking me where I’ll end my career," he said. "I want to play until 40! If they sign me to a 10-year contract…”

Jorginho's agent has previously confirmed that his client will stay at Stamford Bridge after an impressive season under Thomas Tuchel.

SIPA USA

Speaking to Tutto Mercato Web via Fabrizio Romano, Santos said: “He’s staying at Chelsea after the Euros. Tuchel trusts Jorginho and he’ll be part of the team next season.”

This is a huge boost to Chelsea, who have seen Jorginho's performances improve with age.

However, his agent also hinted that there were several clubs interested in the Italian.

What has Jorginho's agent previously said?

Speaking previously, Santos has said: "Jorginho is very well, he has won the Europa League and the Champions League and now the goal is to win the Euros. He is focused on this and wants to play all the remaining seven games of the European Championship.

"Obviously he won the Champions League and therefore there are inquiries from the main teams in Europe.



"In my opinion he'll stay at Chelsea next year because the next goal is to make the World Cup in Qatar with Italy - by staying at Chelsea he's great chances to do so."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube