September 28, 2021
Jorginho Makes Juventus Admssion Ahead of Chelsea's Champions League Clash

Praise for the Italians.
Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has made an honest admission regarding Italian giants Juventus ahead of the Blues' clash at the Allianz Arena.

It is Jorginho's first match against Italian opposition since he joined Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri back in 2018 and the Euro 2020 winner will be looking to impress.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport via the Cult of Calcio, Jorginho discussed Chelsea's opponents.

1006859320

He said:“ Juventus are a great team with a rich history. It will be a special night because it will be the first match against an Italian team since joining Chelsea. 

"They are getting back on track. Reuniting with their Azzurri will be extra exciting. We shared an extraordinary adventure that changed our careers and lives.”

The Italians lost the Serie A title last season to an Inter Milan side which was led by Romelu Lukaku and the Belgian will be looking to get the better of the opposition once more.

sipa_35000876 (1)

Juventus are unbeaten in their last four competitive games whilst Chelsea fell to their first defeat of the season against Manchester City at the weekend.

The Italian side are without former Chelsea man Alvaro Morata and forward Paulo Dybala, whilst Adrien Rabiot is a doubt for the match.

There is no new Chelsea team news as of yet, as Thomas Tuchel will be hoping to have Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic back to full fitness ahead of matchday two in the Champions League.

