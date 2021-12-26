Jorginho Makes Premier League History After Penalty Brace Against Aston Villa

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has broken the Premier League record for the most penalties scored in a single calendar year.

The 30-year-old is the Blues' go-to penalty taker and he almost never fails to deliver - he hasn't done so this year in the league.

Jorginho scored two from the spot at Villa Park on Sunday evening to help clinch a 3-1 for Thomas Tuchel's men to help them get back on the winning trail in the league following two consecutive draws.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

He got the better of Emiliano Martinez twice which saw him net his ninth and tenth penalties in the 2021, which broke a record.

No player has ever scored ten goals from the spot in a single calendar year. Jorginho has taken ten penalties in the league, scoring on every single occasion.

The three points reduced the gap to league leaders Manchester City to six points, which Thomas Tuchel hailed as a 'big victory'.

He told the media post-match: "It’s a big victory. It’s very hard to play here and when you go a goal down at Villa Park, it’s very hard to come from behind and win.

"The reaction from the players was very good, the mentality was outstanding. It was a very deserved win because we did not allow many big chances from possession or counter-attacks.

"So in that sense it is job done but we are also worried. We have another injured player and we play against a team with no (players on} international duty and at some point that will catch up with us."



