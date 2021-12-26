Skip to main content
December 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jorginho Makes Premier League History After Penalty Brace Against Aston Villa

Author:

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has broken the Premier League record for the most penalties scored in a single calendar year.

The 30-year-old is the Blues' go-to penalty taker and he almost never fails to deliver - he hasn't done so this year in the league.

Jorginho scored two from the spot at Villa Park on Sunday evening to help clinch a 3-1 for Thomas Tuchel's men to help them get back on the winning trail in the league following two consecutive draws. 

imago1008858873h

He got the better of Emiliano Martinez twice which saw him net his ninth and tenth penalties in the 2021, which broke a record.

Read More

No player has ever scored ten goals from the spot in a single calendar year. Jorginho has taken ten penalties in the league, scoring on every single occasion.

The three points reduced the gap to league leaders Manchester City to six points, which Thomas Tuchel hailed as a 'big victory'.

He told the media post-match: "It’s a big victory. It’s very hard to play here and when you go a goal down at Villa Park, it’s very hard to come from behind and win.

"The reaction from the players was very good, the mentality was outstanding. It was a very deserved win because we did not allow many big chances from possession or counter-attacks.

"So in that sense it is job done but we are also worried. We have another injured player and we play against a team with no (players on} international duty and at some point that will catch up with us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008857997h
News

Jorginho Makes Premier League History After Penalty Brace Against Aston Villa

just now
imago1008858217h
News

Thiago Silva & N'Golo Kante Hand Chelsea Double Injury Blow During Aston Villa Win

16 minutes ago
imago1008858285h
News

Romelu Lukaku Gives Verdict on Goalscoring Return for Chelsea vs Aston Villa

18 minutes ago
imago1008858279h
News

Romelu Lukaku Reacts to Chelsea's Victory Over Aston Villa

45 minutes ago
imago1008858279h
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea | Premier League

48 minutes ago
imago1008858285h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea | Premier League

57 minutes ago
imago1008858279h
Match Coverage

Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea: Jorginho & Romelu Lukaku Seal Turnaround to End Boxing Day Hoodoo

1 hour ago
imago1008762299h
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Aston Villa Clash

3 hours ago