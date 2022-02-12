Jorginho Makes Surprising Revelation Regarding Palmeiras Ahead of Chelsea's Club World Cup Final

Jorginho has made a surprising revelation regarding Brazilian side Palmeiras ahead of Chelsea's Club World Cup final.

The Blues face their Brazilian opponents in Saturday's clash, with the winners crowned Champions of the World.

Speaking to the press before the match, via the Telegraph, Jorginho revealed that he was rejected by Palmeiras as a schoolboy.

“Let me tell you something not a lot of people know,” said Jorginho. “The connection I have with Palmeiras is that I trialled for the team when I was 12 and did not make the team. That is the only memory I have of Palmeiras. That is what football is like.

“We are here 18 years later to compete at a Club World Cup final against Palmerias and it is crazy and also why football is so beautiful.

"Everything happens for a reason. Maybe it was better this way."

The Chelsea star continued to admit that he will use the hurt from his rejection as motivation to lift the Club World Cup with Chelsea and overcome the Brazilians.

He said: “Anything I can seek to give me motivation and to help me and try to fight is what I will use.

"We have been trying to talk to our Chelsea colleagues and try to show how important it is, how important this tournament is for Brazilian football. The coach showed us a video of Palmeiras leaving the country to give our players a sense of how important it is in Brazil."

