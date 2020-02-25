Jorginho and Marcos Alonso suspended for Champions League second-leg vs. Bayern

Chelsea will be without Jorginho and Marcos Alonso for the second-leg of their Champions League last-16 clash against Bayern Munich.

Jorginho was shown a yellow card in the second-half which now means he will serve a one-game ban for an accumulation of bookings.

Whilst Marcos Alonso was shown a straight red card in the 82nd minute for a flailing arm on Robert Lewandowski.

It was a night to forget for Chelsea as a second-half onslaught saw Bayern all but wrap the tie up heading into the second-leg next month in Munich.

A hugely disappointing evening for Frank Lampard's side at Stamford Bridge. Getty Images

A brace from Serge Gnabry inside the first nine minutes of the second-half and a tap-in from Robert Lewandowski compiled Chelsea to their eighth home defeat of the season in all competitions.

But with it all to do heading to Germany, and a miracle being required to turn the tie around, Frank Lampard will be without Jorginho and Marcos Alonso.

Lampard will be furious with Jorginho after the midfielder was booked for dissent following a foul on Mateo Kovacic.

Bayern Munich were too good for Chelsea in west London. Getty Images

One absentee was bad enough for the Blues, but they will be without wing-back Marcos Alonso too after VAR overturned referee Clément Turpin's initially decision of a yellow card.

It was a harsh lesson on Chelsea young squad and rookie manager in many of the players' first taste of Champions League knockout football.

Bayern's quality shone, and now Chelsea need to switch their focus quickly back to the Premier League to continue their top-four chase.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube