Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Opinions

Jorginho and Marcos Alonso suspended for Champions League second-leg vs. Bayern

Matt Debono

Chelsea will be without Jorginho and Marcos Alonso for the second-leg of their Champions League last-16 clash against Bayern Munich.

Jorginho was shown a yellow card in the second-half which now means he will serve a one-game ban for an accumulation of bookings. 

Whilst Marcos Alonso was shown a straight red card in the 82nd minute for a flailing arm on Robert Lewandowski.

It was a night to forget for Chelsea as a second-half onslaught saw Bayern all but wrap the tie up heading into the second-leg next month in Munich.

AD18F305-8F2E-4F25-AA26-E4BC1E66AD3D
A hugely disappointing evening for Frank Lampard's side at Stamford Bridge.Getty Images

A brace from Serge Gnabry inside the first nine minutes of the second-half and a tap-in from Robert Lewandowski compiled Chelsea to their eighth home defeat of the season in all competitions. 

But with it all to do heading to Germany, and a miracle being required to turn the tie around, Frank Lampard will be without Jorginho and Marcos Alonso.

Lampard will be furious with Jorginho after the midfielder was booked for dissent following a foul on Mateo Kovacic. 

82F7FCD2-E55D-43CF-836C-0D4729CC208B
Bayern Munich were too good for Chelsea in west London.Getty Images

One absentee was bad enough for the Blues, but they will be without wing-back Marcos Alonso too after VAR overturned referee Clément Turpin's initially decision of a yellow card.

It was a harsh lesson on Chelsea young squad and rookie manager in many of the players' first taste of Champions League knockout football. 

Bayern's quality shone, and now Chelsea need to switch their focus quickly back to the Premier League to continue their top-four chase. 

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How to Watch/Live Stream Chelsea vs Bayern Munich | Champions League

Chelsea take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Preview: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich | Champions League

Chelsea host Bayern Munich in the last-16 of the Champions League on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich | Champions League

The team news is in from Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea versus Bayern Munich in the last-16 of the Champions League.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Mason Mount: Chelsea extremely confident for Bayern Munich clash

Mason Mount has revealed Chelsea are confident that they can get a result on Tuesday evening against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Matt Debono

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich | Champions League

Chelsea face Bayern Munich in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening. It's the first-leg of the last-16 tie, which will see the two sides meet in the Champions League for the first time since Chelsea's triumph back in 2012.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich | Champions League

Chelsea versus Bayern Munich on Tuesday 25th February will be refereed by Frenchman Clément Turpin.

Matt Debono

Bayern Munich pile second-half misery on 10-man Chelsea

It's advantage Bayern Munich after three second-half goals saw off 10-man Chelsea in the first-leg of the last-16 tie at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Social Media: Chelsea fans want Olivier Giroud to start against Bayern Munich

Frank Lampard has a decision to make ahead of Chelsea's Champions League tie with Bayern Munich at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard accepts Chelsea are underdogs against Bayern Munich

Chelsea face Bayern Munich in the first-leg of their last-16 Champions League tie on Tuesday and Frank Lampard has accepted that his side are underdogs.

Matt Debono

Lampard: Chelsea have to keep focus and concentration against Bayern Munich

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has told his players that they have to keep their focus and concentration against Bayern Munich.

Matt Debono