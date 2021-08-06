Jorginho 'Mocks Phil Foden' After Chelsea Star Gets New Hair Style Following Euro 2020 Triumph

Jorginho has revealed his new haircut ahead of the new season with many claiming he is mocking Manchester City and England midfielder Phil Foden.

The Italian has returned to Chelsea from holidays for pre-season following a successful summer after winning both the Champions League and European Championships.

After playing a pivotal part for the Azzurri against England in the final on July 11, Jorginho's media duties continued upon his arrival back to Cobham with the Blues.

Speaking to TNT Sports Brasil, Jorginho was pictured to have a new hair cut, a similar style to Man City's Foden.

Many believe he is mocking the City midfielder after he changed the colour of his hair to replicate Paul Gascoigne at the Euros.

And during the Euros, Foden admitted he would get the England squad to replicate the hairstyle if they clinched glory on July.

"Do you know what? I told the team that if we win it they have to get the same haircut as me and they all agreed. Hopefully, if we win it you will see everyone with the same haircut. I think Romania did it once," Foden said back in June.

He added: "I would make everyone get the same haircut, which would be funny.”

But England went onto lose the final to the Italians after suffering penalty shootout heartbreak at Wembley.

Some Chelsea fans responded to Jorginho's latest decision to 'mock' Foden and England.

