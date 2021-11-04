Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Jorginho 'Not Wasting Energy' on Leaked Ballon d'Or List

    Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has declared that he is 'not wasting energy' on a leaked Ballon d'Or list, which has shown Robert Lewandowski as the 2021 winner.

    The 29-year-old was among the 30-man shortlist for the award which will be announced later this month. 

    Jorginho is deemed to be one of the favourites for the prestigious prize following glory for club and country in the Champions League and European Championships. 

    Ahead of the announcement, a list was released which named Lewandowski as the winner with the Italian in fifth behind Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema and Mohamed Salah.

    Philippe Auclair rubbished the leaks, writing: "I'm told that a few accounts are putting out on Twitter purported print-outs of the 2021 Ballon d'Or ranking. Note to all concerned: these are *all* fakes, for the simple reason that we, France Football, have never, ever, printed any before the 'reveal', even for internal use."

    Jorginho was still asked about the leaked list and insisted he won't be drawn into it.

    “Like it or not, this list that came out, I believe it’s more of a social media thing,” Jorginho told TNT Sports, as quoted by Sport Witness. 

    “If that the one too, it’s all… what do I have to complain about this year I’ve had, you understand? So let’s wait and see what happens. Keep creating… not controversies, but you know, talking about it, or something that came out. I don’t think it’s worth wasting energy on this right now. Let’s wait for what will happen.”

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

