'An Incentive' - Jorginho On Why He Should Win Ballon d'Or 2021

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has, this week, responded to questions as to why he should be named the winner of this year's Ballon d'Or competition.

The favourite as it stands is still Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi, despite not having had the best start to his career in France.

Jorginho is the favourite in many's eyes after his hugely successful year so far.

The Italy international has won the Champions League with Chelsea, and Euro 2020 with his country already this year, as well as the UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award.

IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

As quoted by Football Italia, Jorginho responded to questions about his chances of winning at this year's Ballon d'Or ceremony.

“I don’t want to have too many expectations, but I would be hypocritical if I said I don’t think about it,” Jorginho told GloboEsporte.

“It’s great if it happens, but if it doesn’t, I won’t complain. I keep my feet on the ground and I focus on something else, I’ve already won the best player of the year by UEFA.

“It’s not up to me to say if I should win the Ballon d’Or, but it would be an incentive for other players, to show that not only goals are taken into account.”

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Italy international had previously been asked who he would vote for in the competition, labelling Kevin de Bruyne as his favourite to win.

“I believe I’d vote for Kevin de Bruyne for everything he’s been doing and for the beautiful football he’s been showing in recent years.

"For those who like football, it’s great to see him play because he understands football, he is a player with above-average intelligence.”

More Chelsea Coverage

