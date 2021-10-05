'I Always Want to Try to Help' - Jorginho Explains How He Supports Chelsea Teammates

Chelsea star Jorginho has explained how he looks to help his fellow teammates on the pitch.

The Italian is one of the key players at the heart of the Blues midfield, with a quality range of passing and composure in the middle of the park.

Ever since he arrived at the club, he has been a crucial link between defence and attack.

Speaking to the Chelsea website, Jorginho spoke about how he works as a team player when he's on the pitch for the Champions of Europe.

He said: "I always want to try to help my team-mates when I can see they need my help, or when I can see they are under pressure."

The 29-year-old joined the Blues back in 2018 from Napoli and recently made his 150th appearance for the club in the Champions League game away at Juventus.

He has also amassed 17 goals in his three seasons at Chelsea, largely thanks to him being their designated penalty taker.

His performances in the Champions League last season were also decisive in the Blues' eventual success, and he subsequently won the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award.

Jorginho added: "I try to go to help them, and while I’m going I’m already thinking, ‘How can I help them? How can we escape this pressure?’ That’s what I try to do on the pitch."

The midfielder has featured in every Chelsea fixture bar one this season and is currently on international duty with Italy as they prepare for their Nations League semi-final against Spain.

