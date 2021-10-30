'He's Amazing With Both Feet' - Jorginho Praises Reece James After Newcastle Goals

Chelsea's Jorginho has praised teammate Reece James after he scored twice against Newcastle United on Saturday.

The Blues were 3-0 victors come full time at St. James' Park, with James netting two and Jorginho adding the third from the penalty spot.

Victory on the road now sees Chelsea remain at the top of the Premier League table, three points ahead of Liverpool and five ahead of Manchester City.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website after the game, Jorginho had nothing but praise for the young right wing-back, as he said: "He's amazing with both feet. He opened the game for us. It was great, two beautiful goals."

James' brace now sees him with four goals so far this season, with the other two coming against Arsenal earlier in the campaign and Norwich last weekend.

It was also his 11th appearance of the season, and a 13th for Saturday's captain Jorginho.

Neither Newcastle or Chelsea were able to get a shot on target in the first half, but the visitors pressed highly after the break in the search of an opener.

The Blues eventually found the breakthrough shortly after the hour mark as James fired in an effort into the top left corner. He rifled in his and Chelsea's second 15 minutes from time, which all but secured the three points on the road.

Jorginho then capped off the strong display with a penalty a few minutes from time.

They next play away at Malmo in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

