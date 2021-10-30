'He's Amazing With Both Feet' - Jorginho Praises Reece James After Newcastle Goals

Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Jorginho Praises Reece James After Brace Against Newcastle

    Author:

    Chelsea's Jorginho has praised teammate Reece James after he scored twice against Newcastle United on Saturday.

    The Blues were 3-0 victors come full time at St. James' Park, with James netting two and Jorginho adding the third from the penalty spot. 

    Victory on the road now sees Chelsea remain at the top of the Premier League table, three points ahead of Liverpool and five ahead of Manchester City. 

    sipa_35836532

    Speaking to the official Chelsea website after the game, Jorginho had nothing but praise for the young right wing-back, as he said: "He's amazing with both feet. He opened the game for us. It was great, two beautiful goals."

    James' brace now sees him with four goals so far this season, with the other two coming against Arsenal earlier in the campaign and Norwich last weekend.

    It was also his 11th appearance of the season, and a 13th for Saturday's captain Jorginho.

    Read More

    sipa_35836343

    Neither Newcastle or Chelsea were able to get a shot on target in the first half, but the visitors pressed highly after the break in the search of an opener.

    The Blues eventually found the breakthrough shortly after the hour mark as James fired in an effort into the top left corner. He rifled in his and Chelsea's second 15 minutes from time, which all but secured the three points on the road.

    Jorginho then capped off the strong display with a penalty a few minutes from time.

    They next play away at Malmo in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35836541
    News

    'He's Amazing With Both Feet' - Jorginho Praises Reece James After Newcastle Goals

    1 minute ago
    sipa_35664927 (1)
    News

    Jorginho Sets Premier League Record After Penalty Against Newcastle

    16 minutes ago
    Mase Mount
    News

    Mason Mount Confirms He Does Not Have COVID-19 Following Newcastle Absence

    48 minutes ago
    sipa_35834669
    News

    Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Following Chelsea's Victory in Newcastle

    57 minutes ago
    sipa_35834539
    Match Coverage

    5 Things Learned: Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea | Premier League

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35836532
    Match Coverage

    Player Ratings: Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea | Premier League

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35836343
    Match Coverage

    Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea: Reece James The Hero as Blues Cruise in the Toon

    47 minutes ago
    sipa_35665630 (3)
    News

    'I’ve Always Been the Same Toni' - Antonio Rudiger Speaks on Perceptions Made About Him

    2 hours ago