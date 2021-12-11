'It's Hard, But I Pushed Through' - Jorginho Reassures Fans Over Back Injury

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho reassured fans that his back pain was healing after his side's 3-2 win over Leeds on Saturday afternoon.

The Italy international was recently named the third best player in the world at the Ballon d'Or ceremony, following his successes at Euro 2020 and in the Champions League.

However, having racked up a lot of game time in recent months, he has been suffering from back pain due to overplaying.

Speaking after the Leeds clash, in which he scored his side's second and third goal, Jorginho took the time to reassure Blues fans that he is starting to feel better.

"My back is not in the best condition, but you need to push yourself more to help the team," he said, as quoted by Simon Johnson. "That's what I needed to do. It's hard, but I pushed to help my team."

Tuchel previously alerted Blues fans to the playmaker's injury, insisting that it was due to receiving too much game time.

"If you see now for example, Jorginho is out for this back pain. You know, he played with back pain in West Ham," he told the media.

"He played because we miss Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante for such a long time. This is what I meant. Sometimes you overload, overplay players. Especially with Jorgi, he comes from the Euros and Champions League.

"He comes with no pre-season into Euro Cup final. We knew in some weeks he would face maybe a dip of freshness and form."

