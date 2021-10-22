Jorginho Reflects on Trophy Filled Season With Chelsea and Italy

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has reflected on his efforts last season, which was full of trophies as the Blues lifted the Champions League a month before his Italy side won Euro 2020.

The Italian was a key part of both triumphs, playing at the base of the midfield for Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea and Roberto Mancini's Italy.

It saw him go onto win the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award for his role in Chelsea's Champions League glory as they beat Manchester City in May's final.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Jorginho discussed his accomplishments.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

“When we went through against Atlético and saw the draw, then it was like ‘this year could be special’,” said Jorginho. “And then we went forwards and won, and I thought ‘this already is special’. The Champions League gave me even more motivation for the Euros because I thought ‘this is good, I want more’. I was pushing because I wanted the feeling again."

The trophies have led to Jorginho being in the running for the Ballon d'Or award this year after he was named on the 30-man shortlist. But when asked about his chances the midfielder was keen to praise his teammates.

He added: “Without the team, the individual trophies wouldn’t come. So how can I put the individual in front of the team? I can’t because without the team, it would not be possible, never, ever for this to happen. So the team prizes are more important, of course.”

