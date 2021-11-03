Jorginho Reflects on Chelsea Victory Over Malmo Following Man of the Match Performance

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has discussed his side's performance as the Blues overcame Malmo to win 1-0 in the Champions League Group H game on Tuesday.

The Italian was awarded the UEFA Man of the Match for his performance as Chelsea dominated possession.

Speakng to Chelsea's official club website after the victory, Jorginho reflected on the win.

When asked about the match, he said: "In a game like this you need to be patient. Don’t lose your mind. Keep working the same way, try to play your football. We had our chances.

"It is not every game you will score two, three or four goals. One nil is three points, the same."

Chelsea struggled during the match to break down the Swede's and Hakim Ziyech's goal was the only of the game as the Blues left with three points.

Jorginho continued to discuss how difficult it was to play in a loud atmosphere after Ziyech complimented the Malmo fans.

"It’s never easy to play in a stadium like this, with all these fans. The pitch didn’t help as well, so it is never easy to come here and win and it is never easy to win games." Jorginho continued.

"It was well deserved I think, congratulations to the whole team, staff and players and everyone because everyone did a good job and we just need to keep pushing because it is what we are doing."



