Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Jorginho Relishing Wembley Return as Chelsea Eye Carabao Cup Glory Over Liverpool

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is eyeing up his side's return to Wembley as the European champions prepare to take on Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

The 30-year-old started alongside N'Golo Kante in the Blues FA Cup final last season when they lost 1-0 to Leicester City.

The Italy international's last trip to Wembley however, was at the final of Euro 2020 when his national side beat England on penalties to lift the trophy.

imago1010003606h

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Jorginho revealed his side's ambitions for hunting down trophies this season following their successes already under Thomas Tuchel.

"It’s our hunger for winning trophies," said the Italy international. "When you win one, you don’t get comfortable and you want to win more, that’s the secret.

"You push even harder and work even harder to try to win more because every time you win something, the next time it’s going to be even more difficult with the other teams coming for you.

"That’s why we are working hard to try to win again and again because that’s the mentality we have here.

imago1002919505h

Read More

"We like the feeling of it so we keep pushing to try to win again because we like it.

"We try to be the best that we can be for the club and for the supporters because this club and this shirt deserves to be up there."

Jorginho went on to analyse how his side will stand up against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool on Sunday.

"Every team has good and bad things so we need to try to find their weak point because every team has some.

"When you find it, you need to attack that point, so we just need to analyse and see what this point of Liverpool is.

imago1001109302h

"They are a really strong team who are doing really well and maybe opening the Premier League up again but we need to believe that we have good potential to win this game because it’s one game.

"As everyone knows, in a final anything can happen; you just need to be well-prepared and try to win the game."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010003606h
News

Jorginho Relishing Wembley Return as Chelsea Eye Carabao Cup Glory Over Liverpool

By Jago Hemming
1 minute ago
imago1010175273h
News

Chelsea Supporters' Trust Release Statement Following Roman Abramovich's Decision to Relinquish Stewardship

By Matt Debono
12 minutes ago
imago1010121150h
News

Antonio Rudiger Reveals Thoughts on 'Massive Match' as Chelsea Prepare to Take on Liverpool in EFL Cup Final

By Jago Hemming
1 hour ago
imago0046921066h
News

Report: Marina Granovskaia & Petr Cech's Roles Revealed After Roman Abramovich Takes Step Back From Chelsea

By Matt Debono
1 hour ago
imago1009893307h
Transfer News

Report: Eden Hazard Keen on a Potential Return to Chelsea From Real Madrid

By Jago Hemming
1 hour ago
imago1006808208h
News

Revealed: The Six Chelsea Foundation Trustees Who Will Take Stewardship of Club From Roman Abramovich

By Matt Debono
1 hour ago
imago1006925515h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Offers Reassuring Message Over Romelu Lukaku Surrounding Chelsea Form

By Jago Hemming
2 hours ago
imago1009555514h
News

Roman Abramovich Hands Over Stewardship to 'Trustees of Chelsea’s Charitable Foundation' Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

By Matt Debono
2 hours ago