Jorginho Relishing Wembley Return as Chelsea Eye Carabao Cup Glory Over Liverpool

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is eyeing up his side's return to Wembley as the European champions prepare to take on Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

The 30-year-old started alongside N'Golo Kante in the Blues FA Cup final last season when they lost 1-0 to Leicester City.

The Italy international's last trip to Wembley however, was at the final of Euro 2020 when his national side beat England on penalties to lift the trophy.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Jorginho revealed his side's ambitions for hunting down trophies this season following their successes already under Thomas Tuchel.

"It’s our hunger for winning trophies," said the Italy international. "When you win one, you don’t get comfortable and you want to win more, that’s the secret.

"You push even harder and work even harder to try to win more because every time you win something, the next time it’s going to be even more difficult with the other teams coming for you.

"That’s why we are working hard to try to win again and again because that’s the mentality we have here.

"We like the feeling of it so we keep pushing to try to win again because we like it.

"We try to be the best that we can be for the club and for the supporters because this club and this shirt deserves to be up there."

Jorginho went on to analyse how his side will stand up against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool on Sunday.

"Every team has good and bad things so we need to try to find their weak point because every team has some.

"When you find it, you need to attack that point, so we just need to analyse and see what this point of Liverpool is.

"They are a really strong team who are doing really well and maybe opening the Premier League up again but we need to believe that we have good potential to win this game because it’s one game.

"As everyone knows, in a final anything can happen; you just need to be well-prepared and try to win the game."

