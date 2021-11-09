Jorginho Reveals a Time When He Wanted to Quit Playing Football

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has discussed his rise to the top of football, revealing that when he was climbing the youth ranks, he wanted to stop playing the sport.

The Italy international has had the most successful year of his career in 2021, winning the Champions League, Euro 2020 and the UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award.

Now, he is up for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award, alongside four of his Chelsea teammates.

As quoted by Champions Journal, Jorginho remembers a time when he was around 15 years old, playing for Hellas Verona, and wanted to quit football.

“I went there when I was 15, and I lived in the academy with youngsters who were playing for the Verona and Chievo youth teams," he said. "I was rooming with five other lads. Six of us in one room, and we’d have breakfast, lunch and dinner together.”

“I rang home crying a lot and said, ‘I’ve had enough. Football isn’t for me – I want to quit, I want to go home, I just want to play football for fun and that’s that.’

It was then I was fortunate enough to have the family I have, because they said, ‘No, you’re not coming back. You’re so close to making it.’ And, fortunately, they convinced me to not go back.”

All of this came at a time when the now-29-year-old was being drip-fed just €20 a week his life was, “just football then school, then football again, then school again and that was all."

